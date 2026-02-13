RTE admissions limited to 1 km radius, documents must be uploaded online

The earlier provision that allowed applicants to choose schools within a three kilometre radius and beyond. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In a significant change to the Right to Education RTE admission process, the Maharashtra school education department has restricted school selection to within one kilometre of a student’s registered residential address, replacing the earlier provision that allowed applicants to choose schools within a three kilometre radius and beyond. Additionally, parents will now have to upload all required documents online at the time of application, instead of submitting them later during admission.

The revised guidelines were issued through a Government Resolution GR dated February 12, even as parents across the state await the commencement of RTE admissions. While the core framework of the admission process remains unchanged, officials said the two key modifications, the reduced distance limit and mandatory online document submission, are aimed at improving transparency and preventing last minute disputes.