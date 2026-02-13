RTE admissions limited to 1 km radius, documents must be uploaded online

State issues fresh guidelines to curb misuse, enhance transparency ahead of next week’s admission cycle

Written by: Pallavi Smart
Feb 13, 2026
The earlier provision that allowed applicants to choose schools within a three kilometre radius and beyond.
In a significant change to the Right to Education RTE admission process, the Maharashtra school education department has restricted school selection to within one kilometre of a student’s registered residential address, replacing the earlier provision that allowed applicants to choose schools within a three kilometre radius and beyond. Additionally, parents will now have to upload all required documents online at the time of application, instead of submitting them later during admission.

The revised guidelines were issued through a Government Resolution GR dated February 12, even as parents across the state await the commencement of RTE admissions. While the core framework of the admission process remains unchanged, officials said the two key modifications, the reduced distance limit and mandatory online document submission, are aimed at improving transparency and preventing last minute disputes.

Under the RTE Act, 25 percent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the state government reimbursing the schools for the fees.

Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the changes are based on recommendations of a committee constituted in January 2025 to suggest reforms to the RTE admissions process. Officials said the panel also took public feedback into account. Admissions under the revised process are expected to begin next week.

Gosavi said, “The one km restriction will ensure that children are admitted to nearby schools. Whereas with mandatory online submission of all required documents, there will be no room for confusion at the time of admission when a seat is allotted to an applicant. In the past there have been multiple instances when admission is denied by the school, after seat allotment; due to incorrect or insufficient document proofs.

As part of the updated procedure, applicants must upload Aadhaar cards of both the student and parent. If the residential address mentioned in the application differs from the one on the Aadhaar card, parents will be required to submit a valid rental agreement or other proof of current residence. Officials clarified that in case of complaints, the applicant’s address will be verified to rule out fraud.

Authorities noted that under the earlier system, some applicants submitted temporary rental agreements in localities close to preferred schools to secure admission, a practice the new verification norms seek to curb.

