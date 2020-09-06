At Mumbai airport: RT-PCR tests must for passengers with connecting international flights

Civil Aviation Ministry earlier this week had said that international passengers with connecting flights can avail of testing facilities at airports before travelling onward to their final destination.

International passengers who have a connecting flight from Mumbai and are not carrying a Covid-19 negative report will now have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport, the Maharashtra government said on Sunday.

If the test report comes positive, the passenger may not be allowed to take the flight and will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai, said the government guidelines. This is applicable as of now only for transit passengers who want to take an onward connecting flight.

“They can get tested and will be allowed to take a connecting flight on having negative test report,” the guideline read.

The Civil Aviation Ministry earlier this week had said that international passengers with connecting flights can avail of testing facilities at airports before travelling on to their final destination. Delhi’s IGI was the first airport to announce the measure.

In guidelines issued in the last week of August, the Union ministry had allowed airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights depending on the travel time, and hot meals on international flights.

It also allowed airlines to put passengers who refuse to wear a face mask on a flight on the no-fly list, a senior official of the aviation regulator DGCA had said.

In Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases continue to see a sharp rise. On Sunday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 23,350 cases, crossing the grim milestone of 9 lakh novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s outbreak. The death toll in the state reached 26,604 after 328 fatalities were reported in the day.

