Israel Consul General, former VP Dhankhar among invitees for RSS’s Vijayadashami event in Nagpur

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The RSS describes Vijayadashami as a festival of collective awakening of strength in Hindu tradition.

Written by: Ankita Kishor Deshkar
2 min readNagpurOct 15, 2026 07:06 PM IST
RSS Vijayadashami event 2026RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering, the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), media wing of the RSS, announced. (File photo)
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Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Yaniv Revach, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, will be among the invitees at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) annual Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on October 20.

The event will be held at Reshim Bagh Ground, adjacent to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises, at 7.40 am on Tuesday (Dussehra) and will mark the conclusion of the RSS’s centenary-year celebrations.

According to an announcement by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), media wing of the RSS, Sanjay Gupta, editor-in-chief of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest, while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering.

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Reacting to Dhankhar’s invitation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “forced” Dhankhar’s resignation on July 21, 2025, alleging that the former vice president had been a strong critic of the government’s handling of farmers’ demands.

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Ramesh also said Dhankhar had yet to be allotted an official residence to which he is entitled.

“Now the RSS has invited the former vice president as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on Oct 20th. Clearly the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels,” Ramesh wrote.

The RSS describes Vijayadashami as a festival of collective awakening of strength in Hindu tradition. Its Nagpur Mahanagar unit organises the annual event to mark the occasion.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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