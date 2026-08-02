RSS leader terms CJP protest ‘anti-national’, urges case study: ‘Decode the chronology’

Urging right-wing organisations to view the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a crucial case study, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sahsarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Atul Limaye has termed the protest “anti-constitutional” and “anti-national”. Limaye made these observations while addressing activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, earlier this week.

He indicated that while the initial student expression over the NEET paper leak was spontaneous, the CJP-led protest was well-orchestrated with a larger political objective. He added that the Left’s concept of “alternative politics” was successfully tested through the agitation.

Citing Dr B R Ambedkar’s words during his historic ‘Grammar of Anarchy’ speech, Limaye said, “Dr Ambedkar had warned about anarchists long ago. Now is the time to decode this, understand it, and take precautions against such anarchist forces, which are detrimental to the nation.”

“The student agitation originating from the paper leak was meant to rectify a wrong in the education system. However, it fell into the hands of the wrong people,” Limaye said, stressing that students are naturally inclined toward national interest.

“It is important to channel student power in the right direction. The ABVP should take the initiative and steer student energy toward nation-building work.”

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Limaye questions CJP’s ideological backing

Calling for a thorough analysis, Limaye urged activists to examine the protest closely. “The CJP agitation should be seen as a case study and decoded. The chronology of the CJP, its methodology, support system, and ideological backing must be understood in detail.”

He pointed out that CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke did not receive much initial support upon his return to India and subsequent nationwide tour.

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“After June 20, the protest grew significantly, drawing large crowds and support. What exactly happened between Dipke’s arrival and June 20? What changed the course of this agitation, and which support systems joined it? These aspects must be unravelled. A look at the organisations supporting the CJP reveals they are mostly inclined toward Left ideology, outfits that subscribe to ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Tukde’ slogans,” Limaye alleged.

Limaye added that to truly understand the agitation, statements made by political commentator Yogendra Yadav must be noted: “Yogendra Yadav had said that the future of democracy will not be in Parliament but on the streets, and that protests, not elections, will define the nation’s direction. All these remarks must be decoded.”

According to the RSS leader, the movement lost its stated objective and strayed into political territory after Left organisations took charge. Limaye also expressed concern over the language and conduct of some student protesters.

He said a police officer who monitored the protest site at Jantar Mantar noted that it was shocking to see the language used by the students, including young women. “Their behaviour, conduct, and abusive tone stood in sharp contrast to our civil society and cultural values,” he said.