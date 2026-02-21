RSS defamation case, 2014: Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court, names Sapkal as new guarantor

The court had directed Rahul to remain personally present to complete the formalities related to the new surety (File Photo)

LEADER OF the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate court to furnish a fresh surety in a 2014 criminal defamation case filed by an RSS activist.

Rahul presented Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor after his earlier surety, former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, passed away in December last year.

The court had directed Rahul to remain personally present to complete the formalities related to the new surety. After Sapkal’s surety was submitted, Rahul signed the bond. His counsel said the appearance was largely procedural and required due to the change in surety.