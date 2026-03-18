RSS embarks on 270 youth gatherings to strengthen organisation in Konkan region during centenary year

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As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, the organisation has launched a major initiative to engage the next generation through a series of 270 youth gatherings. Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, Konkan Prant Sanghachalak Arjun Chandekar and Prant Karyawah Vitthalrao Kamble detailed a significant expansion of the organisation’s footprint in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.
They said 3,100 Hindu Sammelans are being planned, with outreach to 3.17 lakh homes in the Konkan region. The briefing followed discussions from the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Haryana from March 13 to 15.
According to Kamble, the RSS has seen an 8 per cent increase in organisational work over the past year. In the Konkan Prant alone, there are currently: 694 active shakhas, 442 weekly gatherings and 79 monthly gatherings.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the presence is particularly dense, with 258 shakhas and 155 weekly gatherings currently active.
Marking a departure from its traditionally low-profile approach, the RSS is undergoing a paradigm shift, proactively engaging diverse sections of society to expand its acceptance.
A massive Ghar Sampark Abhiyan (door-to-door outreach) conducted in January and February saw 3,740 swayamsevaks visit over 3.17 lakh households. Also, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat recently addressed 806 eminent personalities from 98 different professional categories under the ‘New Horizons’ programme.
The centenary celebrations, which began on Vijayadashami 2025 and will conclude on Vijayadashami 2026, include an ambitious schedule of events across the Konkan region. More than 2,500 urban and 600 rural meets are planned, 270 Youth Sammelans are scheduled to connect younger generations with Sangh activities, and 147 Sadbhav Baithaks and 27 Jansamvad programmes will facilitate interaction with prominent citizens.
The Vijayadashami Utsav was held at 386 locations in the Konkan region, with 43,500 swayamsevaks participating in full uniform. Also, 37,040 men and 22,709 women from the general public attended these events.
The RSS leadership said its centenary work is anchored in five transformational themes, also known as Panch Parivartan: Kutumb Prabodhan (family awareness), Samajik Samrasta (social harmony), civic duties, Swabodh (self-awareness/indigeneity), and environment protection.
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