RSS embarks on 270 youth gatherings to strengthen organisation in Konkan region during centenary year

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, the organisation has launched a major initiative to engage the next generation through a series of 270 youth gatherings. Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, Konkan Prant Sanghachalak Arjun Chandekar and Prant Karyawah Vitthalrao Kamble detailed a significant expansion of the organisation’s footprint in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

They said 3,100 Hindu Sammelans are being planned, with outreach to 3.17 lakh homes in the Konkan region. The briefing followed discussions from the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Haryana from March 13 to 15.

According to Kamble, the RSS has seen an 8 per cent increase in organisational work over the past year. In the Konkan Prant alone, there are currently: 694 active shakhas, 442 weekly gatherings and 79 monthly gatherings.