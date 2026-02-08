I will step down the day RSS asks me to do, caste no barrier for my successor: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said Sunday that he will step down from his leadership role if the organisation requests it. Having turned 75 years, Bhagwat explained that he remains in the role of Sarsanghchalak because the RSS has asked him to continue.

The selection of the RSS chief is determined by the organisation, considering both merit and the availability of candidates, without any criteria based on caste or community, he said, adding that he could not predict whether the next RSS chief would be from the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes, as the organisation will make that decision.

“The head of the RSS is not selected through an election process. What is certain is that whoever is appointed as the RSS chief will be a Hindu, regardless of caste,” he said during an interaction called to mark the RSS centenary year in Mumbai.

‘It is generally believed that after 75 years, one should work without any official position. I have informed the RSS of this, but the Sangh has asked me to continue my work.”

“If I have to choose a chief for the Sangh, I will select the best available candidate based on criteria. When I became the RSS chief, there were many qualified candidates, but they were unavailable because they had already been assigned specific tasks. I was the only one who was available.”

He added, “Being from a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe is neither a disqualification criterion, nor does being a Brahmin qualify someone to become the RSS chief.”

“What is certain about the organisation is unwavering commitment and hard work. The organisation extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteers,” he added.

He also said reservations for SC/ST should continue as long as there is caste discrimination in society. “When one section struggles, you must lend a helping hand to pull them out of poverty and backwardness. Also, until those who are benefiting come forward and voluntarily relinquish their reservation rights, stating they are no longer needed, it cannot be withdrawn. This is a subject which can be debated on both sides, both in favour and against.”

“But if a certain section has been subjected to discrimination for 2,000 years, what is wrong with extending the benefits for 200 years. Why shouldn’t we think this way? he asked.

Reflecting on demographic changes and concerns about the decline of the Hindu population, Bhagwat stated, “Every family should have three children. This is not only to address population decline but also to ensure the family’s overall health. Population scientists and psychologists have supported this recommendation.” He said that when a family has three children, they develop skills in ego management, which can benefit them later in life.

Conversion through coercion a concern, says Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat also addressed religious conversions among Hindus and infiltration. The work on ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) has to be expedited. If individuals convert to any religion willingly, we have no reason to object. Where conversion occurs through coercion/allurement, it should be a serious cause for concern. Large-scale infiltration requires a mammoth exercise of detection and deportation,” he said.

Justifying the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bhagwat said, “These measures will help to weed out our infiltrators. We have to ensure citizens’ rights and employment. We are not bound to give jobs to those from other countries.”

Commenting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Bhagwat said, “It is good. While we oppose diversity, UCC will ensure the nation’s unity and integrity.” However, he stressed that its implementation is important.

“It should come after due process and adequate consultations to ensure its effective enforcement. People should accept it voluntarily. There should be a change in the masses’ mindset. When there is oneness in diversity, there is less threat to the nation.

RSS chief addresses issue of corruption

When asked if the BJP coming to power signified ‘achhe din’ (good days) for the RSS, he responded, “It is otherwise.” He highlighted that the RSS has consistently followed its own path and plans. “And those who subscribed to our ideology got the advantage. While the BJP has got punya, their sins have impacted us adversely at times,” he added.

Admitting that corruption is a significant issue that needs to be addressed across both government and society, Bhagwat said, “The RSS emphasises the importance of ‘sanskar’ (values). We will neither accept bribes nor offer them.” He expressed that existing laws alone cannot combat corruption; it requires a collective effort and a change in mindset,” he added.

The RSS chief commented on politics driven by caste, stating, “Political parties promote caste-based politics because it helps them secure votes. If people recognise this and refuse to engage in caste polarisation, it will render politicians’ efforts futile. Ultimately, they are merely focused on votes.”

