‘RSS-BJP adapted to changing times, we didn’t’: After surrender, ex-Maoist leader Sonu admits party’s failure to evolve

ADMITTING THAT the Maoist movement failed to adapt to changing political realities, former CPI (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, points to the RSS–BJP’s organisational expansion as an example of strategic flexibility that worked, something the insurgency could not achieve. The 70-year-old former Maoist leader was speaking to The Indian Express in an interview.

“For example, the RSS–BJP was once a party of Brahmins and Banias. Now it is no longer limited to them. PM Modi came, everyone came in, and they expanded further. They are reaching out to everyone. This tells us that you must change according to circumstances to move forward and that is what we need to learn,” says the 70-year-old, who surrendered last October.

Seated inside a room at the Gadchiroli police headquarters, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, a blue pen tucked neatly in his pocket, Sonu speaks without hesitation as a policeman notes down the names of selected reporters allowed in one by one.

Asked about the global decline of Maoist movements after 2010, he says the downturn began earlier. “After the Chinese Revolution, no revolution has truly succeeded anywhere,” he says. “We kept failing because conditions kept changing, one must adapt to circumstances.”

Sonu, also known as Bhupathi, and 60 cadres laid down arms before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli on October 15, 2025, in one of the largest such surrenders in the state. Many more followed.

He says he did not negotiate with any senior political leader before surrendering. “I surrendered in Gadchiroli, because I have been here for a very long time,” he said. On the oft-invoked slogan of “jal, jungle, jameen”, he smiles. “No one joins the party for “jal, jungle, jameen”. Only 8.4 per cent of India’s population are Adivasis which is around 10 crore. What about the remaining population? The issue is exploitation. We seek change for all oppressed people,” he says, while acknowledging the increasing corporatisation of natural resources.

Around 2011, when he was in charge of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, limited mining operations were reportedly permitted by Maoist Party in Gadchiroli’s Surjagad. Sonu says, “The approval had come from the upper committee. There was no personal interest. We were facing severe resource constraints and explored whether limited access could help. Later, after widespread discussion, it was criticised. The leadership rethought it, undertook self-criticism, and accepted it as a political mistake.”

Speaking about allegations that a mining company had offered him work, Sonu said, “When I came out and surrendered, they made me the brand ambassador of a mining company. I haven’t even seen them till today.” On surrendered cadres working there, he says, “Around 4,000 people work there. Are they all Naxalites? We opposed corporatisation, but we can work within systems. Can we raise people’s voices from outside, or better from within?”

On the future of the armed struggle, he says very few cadres remain. “Many states are now empty,” he says, when asked whether it would end by March 2026.

Families are now approaching him for help in bringing their children back. But persuading ideologically committed cadres is difficult. “Some are determined to stay. Instead of worrying only about them, we must focus on constructive work.”

He feels responsible for those who surrendered with him. “We are telling everyone (surrendered cadres) to live a disciplined and honest life. Whatever good we learnt in the party should not be forgotten.”

On his own future, he says, “As before, I will go among the people. The Constitution gives us rights, and we will work accordingly.” Would he enter electoral politics? “I have never left politics. (laughs)” On contesting elections, he adds, with a grin, “In this country, you need Adani and Ambani’s support to contest.”

Asked about the recent encounter of Prabhakar, Sonu claims the former associate had planned to eliminate him. “He was with me from June 15 to September 12 in 2025, and was in charge of my protection. When we were coming to surrender, he attempted to attack one of our batches,” he says, adding that eight members had gone to fetch civilian clothes from the forest and six eventually went along with Prabhakar.

Speaking about life after surrender with his wife Taraakka, Sonu says their relationship remains unchanged and that he feels no mental pressure. He says he was prepared for the transition and ensured others were mentally ready too, describing life outside as smoother than expected.