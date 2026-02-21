‘RSS-BJP adapted to changing times, we didn’t’: After surrender, ex-Maoist leader Sonu admits party’s failure to evolve

On contesting elections, Bhupati alias Sonu told The Indian Express, with a grin, “In this country, you need Adani and Ambani’s support to contest.”

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
5 min readGadchiroliFeb 21, 2026 07:01 AM IST
Mallojula Venugopal Rao, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, Sonu, BJP, RSS-BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CPI (Maoist), Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsSpeaking about life after surrender with his wife Taraakka, Sonu says their relationship remains unchanged and that he feels no mental pressure. He says he was prepared for the transition and ensured others were mentally ready too, describing life outside as smoother than expected.
Make us preferred source on Google

ADMITTING THAT the Maoist movement failed to adapt to changing political realities, former CPI (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, points to the RSS–BJP’s organisational expansion as an example of strategic flexibility that worked, something the insurgency could not achieve. The 70-year-old former Maoist leader was speaking to The Indian Express in an interview.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“For example, the RSS–BJP was once a party of Brahmins and Banias. Now it is no longer limited to them. PM Modi came, everyone came in, and they expanded further. They are reaching out to everyone. This tells us that you must change according to circumstances to move forward and that is what we need to learn,” says the 70-year-old, who surrendered last October.

Seated inside a room at the Gadchiroli police headquarters, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, a blue pen tucked neatly in his pocket, Sonu speaks without hesitation as a policeman notes down the names of selected reporters allowed in one by one.

Asked about the global decline of Maoist movements after 2010, he says the downturn began earlier. “After the Chinese Revolution, no revolution has truly succeeded anywhere,” he says. “We kept failing because conditions kept changing, one must adapt to circumstances.”

Sonu, also known as Bhupathi, and 60 cadres laid down arms before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli on October 15, 2025, in one of the largest such surrenders in the state. Many more followed.

He says he did not negotiate with any senior political leader before surrendering. “I surrendered in Gadchiroli, because I have been here for a very long time,” he said. On the oft-invoked slogan of “jal, jungle, jameen”, he smiles. “No one joins the party for “jal, jungle, jameen”. Only 8.4 per cent of India’s population are Adivasis which is around 10 crore. What about the remaining population? The issue is exploitation. We seek change for all oppressed people,” he says, while acknowledging the increasing corporatisation of natural resources.

Around 2011, when he was in charge of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, limited mining operations were reportedly permitted by Maoist Party in Gadchiroli’s Surjagad. Sonu says, “The approval had come from the upper committee. There was no personal interest. We were facing severe resource constraints and explored whether limited access could help. Later, after widespread discussion, it was criticised. The leadership rethought it, undertook self-criticism, and accepted it as a political mistake.”

Story continues below this ad

Speaking about allegations that a mining company had offered him work, Sonu said, “When I came out and surrendered, they made me the brand ambassador of a mining company. I haven’t even seen them till today.” On surrendered cadres working there, he says, “Around 4,000 people work there. Are they all Naxalites? We opposed corporatisation, but we can work within systems. Can we raise people’s voices from outside, or better from within?”

On the future of the armed struggle, he says very few cadres remain. “Many states are now empty,” he says, when asked whether it would end by March 2026.

Families are now approaching him for help in bringing their children back. But persuading ideologically committed cadres is difficult. “Some are determined to stay. Instead of worrying only about them, we must focus on constructive work.”

He feels responsible for those who surrendered with him. “We are telling everyone (surrendered cadres) to live a disciplined and honest life. Whatever good we learnt in the party should not be forgotten.”

Story continues below this ad

On his own future, he says, “As before, I will go among the people. The Constitution gives us rights, and we will work accordingly.” Would he enter electoral politics? “I have never left politics. (laughs)” On contesting elections, he adds, with a grin, “In this country, you need Adani and Ambani’s support to contest.”

Asked about the recent encounter of Prabhakar, Sonu claims the former associate had planned to eliminate him. “He was with me from June 15 to September 12 in 2025, and was in charge of my protection. When we were coming to surrender, he attempted to attack one of our batches,” he says, adding that eight members had gone to fetch civilian clothes from the forest and six eventually went along with Prabhakar.

Speaking about life after surrender with his wife Taraakka, Sonu says their relationship remains unchanged and that he feels no mental pressure. He says he was prepared for the transition and ensured others were mentally ready too, describing life outside as smoother than expected.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement