RS MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati meets Pawar to discuss Maratha quota issue

The Maratha Community in Maharashtra carrying out a huge protest rally in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Thursday met NCP president Sharad Pawar to discuss the Maratha reservation issue.

The meeting, held at Pawar’s residence here, was part of the MP’s ongoing interaction with political leaders across party lines and legal experts regarding the quota issue.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said, “I have been touring Maharashtra to gauge views on Marathas reservation from various organizations. As part of the process, I met Sharad Pawar and apprised him about my tour and views from cross sections. I also urged him to take the initiative on Maratha reservation.”

A nominated Rajya Sabha member, Chhatrapati is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil reiterated the necessity for an agitation to demand Maratha reservation. “If Marathas don’t agitate for their rights now, it will be too late. The BJP will support Maratha organisations both logistically and actively participate in rallies. The party wants Maratha organisations to take the lead. The BJP reassures that it will not use its party flag or name in the agitation for the cause of Marathas,” he said.