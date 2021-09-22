RS bypoll: EC directs provision of separate voting booth for suspended Maharashtra MLAs

The Election Commission of India has directed the Vidhan Bhavan secretariat to make provision of a separate booth outside the state legislature premises to ensure that all 12 suspended BJP MLAs can cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha by-election on October 4.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav on May 16.

The MVA government had suspended 12 BJP MLAs — Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alvani, Harish Pimpale, Ram Satpute, Vijay Kumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bangdia — for allegedly misbehaving with acting speaker Bhaskar Jadhav.

The Congress has finalised the name of former MP Rajani Patil as its candidate, and she will file her nomination at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. BJP candidate Sanjay Upadhyay will file his nomination at 10.30 am.