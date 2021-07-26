Rs 58.97 lakh lost in online frauds recovered by cyber police

In 2020 till June, Mumbai Police lodged 1,097 cyber-crime cases but only 80 were detected (7.29% detection) while this year till June, 1,277 cases were registered and 136 were detected (10.64%).

THE FIVE newly inaugurated cyber-police stations in January this year has recovered Rs 58.97 lakh out of the Rs 84.39 lakh lost to cyberfrauds in 36 cases till June. In most of these cases, the complainant had approached the police stations within a span of one to two hours termed as the “golden hour”.

To tackle the ever-increasing cyber-crime, the Mumbai Police has set up a cyber-police station for each of the five regions-south, central, east, west and north. The figure of recovered amount assumes significance because the detection rate for cybercrimes is very poor.

In 2020 till June, Mumbai Police lodged 1,097 cyber-crime cases but only 80 were detected (7.29% detection) while this year till June, 1,277 cases were registered and 136 were detected (10.64%). The same figure for the recovered amount was not available for all 90 odd police stations.

Sarala Vasale, senior police inspector of north region cyber police station, whose team recovered Rs 26.86 lakh out of the Rs 29.21 lakh lost to cyber-fraudsters said, “It is very important that the complainant approaches us or the local police station within one to two hours… Also, people must never share their One Time Password (OTP) case and always remember neither bank nor mobile network service provider makes phone calls to ask you for any personal or bank details.”

Police said cyber fraudsters often make their victims download TeamViewer or QuickSupport applications to get remote access or remote control of your mobile phone, following which they steal your banking details and use it to transfer money.