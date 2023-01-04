Ailing man duped of Rs 56,000 in Mumbai

Police are on the lookout for a conman who duped an ailing 32-year-old deliveryman of Rs 56,000 in Mira Bhayandar area. The victim was unwell and looking for a doctor’s number online when he came in contact with the conman, said police.

According to police officials, the incident took place on December 10. “As I was not feeling well… at around 9 am, I got a doctor’s number from an online platform, following which I dialed that number,” said the complainant in his statement to police.

Nobody answered the call initially, said the 32-year-old man, adding that a few minutes later, he got a call from another number, and the man on the other end said he was calling from a hospital.

“The caller said he will be sending me a link. I was asked to fill in the details on the link and send Rs 10 via Google pay,” said the complainant.

He then received an online link, on which he filled in his details and subsequently added his bank account information. “When I tried to make a payment of Rs 10, it failed but sometime later, I received a message saying Rs 56,000 had been deducted from my bank account,” said the man.

He approached the police on December 12, following which a case was registered on Monday..