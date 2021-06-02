Rs 5 lakh to kin of transport staff who succumbed to Covid: Parab

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
While speaking at a virtual event held to mark the 73rd anniversary of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Parab also said that the government scheme to pay Rs 50 lakh to the kin of employees who died due to Covid has been extended till June 30.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
June 2, 2021 5:29:41 am
Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Tuesday announced that an assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the dependants of State Transport Department employees, who died due to Covid-19 but did not meet the norms required to avail of the state government’s Rs 50 lakh relief scheme.

While speaking at a virtual event held to mark the 73rd anniversary of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Parab also said that the government scheme to pay Rs 50 lakh to the kin of employees who died due to Covid has been extended till June 30. Besides, he said a contractual job would be provided within six months to dependants of employees who died during the pandemic.

