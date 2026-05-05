‘Rs 45-cr scam’: Kotecha demands scrapping of tenders for housekeeping in Mumbai hospitals

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Ahead of the BMC standing committee meeting, Mulund BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha has demanded scrapping of tenders for housekeeping contracts in major civic hospitals, alleging a Rs 45-crore scam. He has sought a thorough probe into the role of senior officials in the BMC’s health department, claiming manipulation in the bidding process.
The standing committee is expected to take up the proposal for approval in Wednesday’s meeting.
In a letter to BMC chief Ashwini Bhide, Kotecha claimed that the tender was quoted over 20% below the estimated cost. He pointed out that the lowest bidder, Aura FMS Pvt Ltd, quoted “zero” under key sections such as gratuity, service charges, and safety equipment for labourers and supervisors, despite the bid form mandating minimum entries.
Kotecha claimed that in Annexure ‘B’, Aura FMS quoted zero cost for daily cleaning materials such as disinfectants, detergents, soaps, brushes, and brooms, among others. “As per Section 53 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, gratuity payment is mandatory after one year. Aura FMS seems to be acting like the biggest social worker in the country, as they are not going to earn a single rupee in a Rs 266-crore contract covering 41 lakh sq. ft. of hospital space,” Kotecha said.
BJP legislator also claimed that the company quoted zero for safety materials for labourers, compromising worker health and violating labour laws. “It seems Aura FMS has a magic wand. They will maintain 41 lakh sq. ft. of hospital area, including 800 bathrooms, without using any cleaning materials or incurring any cost,” he said.
Kotecha claimed that Aura FMS is merely a front and that the actual work will be executed by tainted contractor Highway Constructions. He accused senior health department officials of being “hand-in-glove” in the tender manipulation. “Therefore, it is crystal clear that the entire tendering process has been manipulated in such a manner that only M/s Aura FMS Pvt.Ltd. is awarded the job,” he added.
He further claimed that the contractor has already deployed hundreds of labourers at KEM Hospital even before the standing committee’s approval, calling it a sign of “arrogance and misuse of power” backed by civic officials.
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