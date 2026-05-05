‘Rs 45-cr scam’: Kotecha demands scrapping of tenders for housekeeping in Mumbai hospitals

The standing committee is expected to take up the proposal for approval in Wednesday’s meeting.

Ahead of the BMC standing committee meeting, Mulund BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha has demanded scrapping of tenders for housekeeping contracts in major civic hospitals, alleging a Rs 45-crore scam. He has sought a thorough probe into the role of senior officials in the BMC’s health department, claiming manipulation in the bidding process.

The standing committee is expected to take up the proposal for approval in Wednesday’s meeting.

In a letter to BMC chief Ashwini Bhide, Kotecha claimed that the tender was quoted over 20% below the estimated cost. He pointed out that the lowest bidder, Aura FMS Pvt Ltd, quoted “zero” under key sections such as gratuity, service charges, and safety equipment for labourers and supervisors, despite the bid form mandating minimum entries.