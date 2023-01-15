63-year-old duped of Rs 43.97L on pretext of facilitating job for daughter, 3 booked

The VP road police in Mumbai booked three persons for allegedly duping a 63-year-old woman of Rs 43.97 lakh under various pretexts, including that of facilitating a job for her physically impaired daughter at an educational institute.

The case was registered on Friday, and the police said they are yet to arrest anyone.

The complainant, a resident of Girgaon, lives with her senior citizen husband and their daughter who is physically impaired. A police officer privy to the investigation said one of the three named in the FIR is a nephew of the complainant.

The sexagenarian in her statement to police has said that her nephew Popat Ghorpade offered to get their daughter a job in an educational institute if they paid him Rs 8 lakh.

An officer said, “The woman thought that it would help their daughter to build a career in some way, so they agreed to pay.” This happened between 2012 and 2014, however, when he failed to deliver the promised job, the senior citizen threatened to lodge a police complaint following which he repaid Rs 6 lakh.

During the same time, Ghorpade and his friend Shrirang Toraskar asked them for another Rs 2 lakh, alleging that their friend Suwarna Salunkhe’s husband was critically ill and needed financial aid. “The senior citizen also gave them the sum which too they have not repaid,” said an officer.

Subsequently, Ghorpade and Toraskar alleged that as Salunkhe would not be able to return the money, but has instead offered that they buy a plot of land, measuring 9 guntas (40 guntas equal one acre), that she owned at a reduced value of Rs 27 lakh. Despite paying them Rs 24 lakh for it, the complainant said the land was never transferred to them.

“In 2017–2018, Ghorpade again duped the senior citizen by offering Toraskar’s 36-guntas plot in Satara for Rs 8 lakh. But after taking the money Ghorpade transferred the land in his name,” said an investigator.

When they refused to return the money and even threatened to hurt them, the 63-year-old lodged a complaint at the VP Road police station. The case has been registered under relevant sections of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation.