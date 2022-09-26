scorecardresearch
Rs 402-cr Deonar tender scrapped, BMC seeks Centre inputs on construction, maintenance of abattoirs

A BMC official said the agency will study the operation and maintenance of abattoirs that have been recently constructed in the country under the watch of the Union ministry.

BMC starts work on Deonar Abattoir revampThe Deonar Abattoir, one of the biggest slaughter houses in India, was set up in 1968. (File)

After scrapping its ambitious Rs 402-crore tender for revamping the Deonar abattoir, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now sought inputs from the ministry of food processing, Government of India (GoI), related to construction and maintenance of abattoirs in India, along with list of contractors affiliated to government-approved projects linked to operation and maintenance of abattoirs in the country.

A BMC official said the agency will study the operation and maintenance of abattoirs that have been recently constructed in the country under the watch of the Union ministry. By doing this, the civic administration will get a clear picture of drafting a new tender, which, the officials believe, will help in keeping away any technical snag.

“Construction and maintenance of an abattoir involves three kinds of players each of whom will have expertise in areas related to civil engineering, machinery handling, and day-to-day operation. So, we will study the details along with the case studies that the GoI will provide us and will also keep those clauses in our tender so that only eligible and expert contractors take part in the bidding. After going through this document, we will draft a new tender. Following this, bids will be invited,” the official added.

Earlier, in March this year, the BMC had floated a Rs 402-crore global tender for revamping the Deonar abattoir, which is the largest slaughterhouse in India. The project stated that a new food processing plant will be set up along with the latest refrigeration system for storing meats. Besides this, solar roofs, waste disposal units and a rain water harvesting system were also to be created.

After the tenders for this project were floated, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged rigging in the tender process besides pointing out discrepancies. The scrapping of tender came soon after the recent change in government with Eknath Shinde being sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM.

The overall project was bifurcated into two tenders of which the first one was related to construction and civil engineering works, while the second was related to operation and maintenance. The first tender was scrapped in July, while the second was scrapped this month.
Civic officials said that the tenders have been scrapped owing to fundamental errors and it has no linkage to the change in state government and allegations that were made by the BJP.

“The previous tenders stated that the contractor who will be appointed for construction works will also be responsible for operation and maintenance. It is not possible for a single contractor to do both since the construction works involve civil and electrical works while maintenance requires mechanical equipments,” said a senior official associated with this project. The official also pointed out that the BMC didn’t receive any bid for the project, which was another reason why it got cancelled.

Meanwhile, leaders from the BJP maintained that had the BMC acted on time, work orders would have been issued by now.

“The previous tender was prepared in an unscientific manner. The clauses were also pre-decided to favour a particular group of contractors and in this process certain members of the previous government were also involved,” said Vinod Mishra, former group leader of BJP, who had raised objections to this project.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:12:03 pm
