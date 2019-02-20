Rs 400-cr upgrade: BMC to turn MT Agarwal into super-specialty hospital

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pump in Rs 400 crore to upgrade Mulund’s M T Agarwal Hospital into a super-specialty hospital. The move is likely to benefit around 12 lakh patients, especially in eastern Mumbai, and reduce pressure on the city’s three largest civic hospitals — Sion, Nair and KEM Hospitals.

A proposal to upgrade facilities at M T Agarwal Hospital will be tabled before a standing committee for its approval Wednesday, sources said.

The civic body, sources said, has planned to build a 10-storey building, with modern and hi-tech facilities, such as modular operation theatre (OT) system, medical gas system, and pneumatic tubes. The project will take over three years to be completed.

“It will have emergency facilities, like MRI and CT-Scan and Intensive Care Units. Moreover, super-specialty facilities like neurosurgery, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, and joint and hip transplant will also be upgraded at Agarwal Hospital,” a BMC official said.

So far, none of the hospitals run by the civic body in the eastern suburbs have MRI facilities. “The decision (to upgrade the Agarwal Hospital in Mulund) will prove beneficial for patients from poor backgrounds, who at present, have to travel all the way from the eastern suburbs to BMC hospitals in the city for MRI tests. The upgrade it is expected to cater to over 12 lakh patients annually,” the official said.

With the 17 peripheral hospitals not able to cater to patients effectively even on primary level, Nair, KEM and Sion hospitals, located in the heart of the city, remain overburdened throughout the year. The three hospitals, better known for their specialised treatments, get a huge flux of patients requiring treatment of primary level, official said, leading to the overload.