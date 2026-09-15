Why a Rs 3,383 crore-worth BJP MLA spent 3 hours disguised as a ‘beggar’ in Ghatkopar

BJP MLA Parag Shah said the exercise was not a political stunt (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

For about three hours last Monday, September 7, Parag Shah walked through Ghatkopar dressed as a beggar. He went to the station, crossed the bridge, walked along roads in his constituency and approached people for food.

At one point, he went to his own office, where even the security guard did not recognise him and asked him to leave, Parag Shah says. The same thing happened when he visited a friend’s family office. He was not allowed in.

This was not all. Even his own family members did not recognise him.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The episode has since gone viral on social media, largely because of who this beggar is.