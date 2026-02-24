Rs 3.5 Lakh power bill to zero! How Mumbai’s Xavier Institute of Engineering turned its campus into a solar powerhouse

In a time when power tariffs are straining academic institutions, Xavier Institute of Engineering (XIE) in Mumbai’s Mahim has reduced its monthly electricity bill from Rs 3.5 lakh to zero — not by cutting consumption, but by generating its own renewable energy through solar technology.

The campus operates a 225 kW solar power system, one of the highest capacities installed by a single educational institution in Mumbai. From lights, fans and air-conditioners to laboratory equipment and even the institute’s vehicles, the campus runs entirely on solar-generated power.

The entire terrace of the five-storey college building is covered with solar panels. The journey began in 2014 with panels of 240 W capacity, generating 60 kW of power. Today, the system uses 620 W panels and generates up to 1,125 kW. Over the years, the cost of installation has fallen significantly — from Rs 60,000 per kW to Rs 15,000 per kW. As a result, the institute is not only saving on electricity expenses but also offering an electric vehicle charging facility in Mahim.