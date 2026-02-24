Rs 3.5 Lakh power bill to zero! How Mumbai’s Xavier Institute of Engineering turned its campus into a solar powerhouse

In a time when power tariffs are straining academic institutions, Xavier Institute of Engineering (XIE) in Mumbai’s Mahim has reduced its monthly electricity bill from Rs 3.5 lakh to zero — not by cutting consumption, but by generating its own renewable energy through solar technology.
The campus operates a 225 kW solar power system, one of the highest capacities installed by a single educational institution in Mumbai. From lights, fans and air-conditioners to laboratory equipment and even the institute’s vehicles, the campus runs entirely on solar-generated power.
The entire terrace of the five-storey college building is covered with solar panels. The journey began in 2014 with panels of 240 W capacity, generating 60 kW of power. Today, the system uses 620 W panels and generates up to 1,125 kW. Over the years, the cost of installation has fallen significantly — from Rs 60,000 per kW to Rs 15,000 per kW. As a result, the institute is not only saving on electricity expenses but also offering an electric vehicle charging facility in Mahim.
Fr. Rose showing the inverter on the terrace. Express photo
Fr. Dr. John Rose, SJ, Director of XIE, recalled how the transformation began a decade ago when the college began its association with Allan and Lalita Foundation, which generously sponsored the solar power generation project at XIE. “We began this association with the goal of becoming a green institute, which has been on our vision board. As we experienced the benefits, we kept expanding the scale. The financial savings emerged as a natural outcome of the process,” he said.
XIE is an autonomous technology institute run by the Jesuits, guided by a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. “Jesuit institutions periodically undergo institutional audits to evaluate how effectively they are fulfilling this responsibility,” said Fr. Rose further emphasising that at XIE, this commitment has translated into concrete action.
Fr. Rose along with a faculty from college showing the solar technology farmer’s pump reproduced at the college. Express photo
Recently held tri-annual Congress of The Jesuit Alumni Association of India, West Zone (JAAI) West zone was based on the core theme of ‘Ecology and Sustainable Living: Our Collective Responsibility’. The Congress was held in November at the city’s popular St. Xavier’s College and discussed a vison of sustainable schools by 2028. And passed a resolution resolution, wherein alumni and the Jesuit institutional heads agree to adopt the vision.
Fr. Rose highlighted that as an engineering college, XIE is uniquely positioned to integrate technology, sustainability and social responsibility. The institute has already introduced Solar Technology as a subject for both diploma and degree students. And the technology available on campus has proven to be of great resourse for hands-on training for students.
Vehicle charging at XIE. Express photo
As a result, faculty members and students have reproduced a solar-powered water pump for farmers as part of their academic projects. “We are educating farmers from Vikramgad in Wada taluka of Palghar district about the benefits of using this system and offering it at cost price. It is a simple technology, and its production will give our students valuable hands-on training,” Fr. Rose added.
