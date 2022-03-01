Rs 2,300 cr proposals to be tabled before BMC Standing Committee tomorrow

AHEAD OF the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, proposals worth at least Rs 2,300 crore will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval on Wednesday. BMC’s five-year term ends on March 7 so this Standing Committee meeting is likely to be the last one of this corporation. As per the provision of the municipal corporation Act, the Standing Committee can approve any financial expenditure proposal with cost of Rs 50 lakh in weekly meetings.

About 180 proposals of Covid-related expenditures are to be tabled. The 27-member Standing Committee is headed by Shiv Sena leader and corporator Yashwant Jadhav who has been facing investigation from the I-T department for alleged money laundering. BJP MLC Rajahans Singh has demanded that all proposals of the committee should be withdrawn.

“Jadhav has faced an income tax raid at his house and it would not be appropriate for such a large number of proposals to come up before a committee headed by him,” Singh said in a statement.