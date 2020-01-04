Rs 2,000-crore road work pending, corporators blame BMC commissioner

In October last year, following complaints of bad roads during monsoon, BMC had introduced a new payment formula for contractors. In October last year, following complaints of bad roads during monsoon, BMC had introduced a new payment formula for contractors.

WITH HUNDREDS of road repair tenders yet to be finalised following a deadlock over the new proposed payment system for contractors, corporators on Friday alleged that the civic administration was not taking measures to execute projects worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh raised the issue in the BMC Standing Committee, alleging that Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and other officials are not in a position to take a final call on the new payment system for contractors, leading to a delay in the execution of road projects.

“Works worth about Rs 2,000 crore are pending just because the municipal commissioner is not taking any decision. The contractors and civic administration are in a dispute over the newly introduced 60-40 payment formula. Senior officials should take a decision fast as only three to four months are left to execute pre-monsoon works,” Shaikh said on Friday.

In October last year, following complaints of bad roads during monsoon, BMC had introduced a new payment formula for contractors. To ensure that roads are repaired on time and quality is maintained, it had proposed to pay a contractor 60 per cent of what is due after completion of work. The rest would be paid to the contractor in a staggered manner till the time the particular road is under the defect liability period (warranty period: five years in case of cement concrete roads and three for asphalt roads).

But contractors had demanded a rollback of the new model and sought full payment after completion of work.

Opposition leader, Congress’ Ravi Raja, also slammed the BMC over the delay in awarding contracts. “The works should have started last October… We will have to face the wrath of the residents when road works won’t be finished before monsoon. Who is running the BMC, contractors or the administration?”

Admitting that there had been a delay in awarding contracts, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav said: “It is a fact that many road development works have been delayed because of the new policy. The administration should ensure that work orders are issued as soon as possible.”

Following the criticism, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal assured that the issue would be resolved soon. “The 60-40 formula was introduced to make the contractors accountable. There had been cases where they had failed to maintain the roads even when they were in defect liability period. This is an experiment. The BMC is in talks with contractors and the dispute is almost over. As of now, works on 250 roads are going on and there will be no delay.”

