‘Rs 2 crore dues, repeated pleas’: Contractor’s suicide puts Maharashtra’s pending payments to contractors crisis back in focus

According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Association, Devkate was awaiting payments of around Rs 2 crore for completed works (File photo for representation)

The alleged suicide of a 45-year-old contractor over pending government payments has brought Maharashtra’s long-running dues crisis back into focus, with the state contractors’ association accusing Public Works Department (PWD) officials of failing to clear his bills despite repeated requests and demanding legal action against those responsible.

Gajubhau Devkate, a PWD contractor, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on August 25. According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Association, Devkate was awaiting payments of around Rs 2 crore for completed works and had repeatedly approached the concerned Executive Engineer, seeking clearance of his dues.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, association president Milind Bhosle alleged that despite Devkate’s repeated representations, the payments remained pending, causing him severe financial and mental distress.