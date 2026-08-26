‘Rs 2 crore dues, repeated pleas’: Contractor’s suicide puts Maharashtra’s pending payments to contractors crisis back in focus

Maharashtra State Contractors Association alleges 45-year-old was driven to suicide by non-payment of Rs 2 crore dues; warns of agitation if inquiry and action are not initiated

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readAug 26, 2026 05:31 PM IST
PwD contrator SuicideAccording to the Maharashtra State Contractors Association, Devkate was awaiting payments of around Rs 2 crore for completed works (File photo for representation)
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The alleged suicide of a 45-year-old contractor over pending government payments has brought Maharashtra’s long-running dues crisis back into focus, with the state contractors’ association accusing Public Works Department (PWD) officials of failing to clear his bills despite repeated requests and demanding legal action against those responsible.

Gajubhau Devkate, a PWD contractor, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on August 25. According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Association, Devkate was awaiting payments of around Rs 2 crore for completed works and had repeatedly approached the concerned Executive Engineer, seeking clearance of his dues.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, association president Milind Bhosle alleged that despite Devkate’s repeated representations, the payments remained pending, causing him severe financial and mental distress.

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The association has sought a detailed inquiry and legal action against officials it holds responsible for the alleged delay. It has also warned of an agitation if the government fails to respond.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

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The death comes months after contractors raised a larger concern over delayed payments by government departments. In April, contractors had claimed that dues across various government departments had accumulated to Rs 96,400 crore and threatened to halt ongoing works from April 7.

The proposed stoppage was called off a week later following assurances from Public Works Department Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale.

The latest incident has once again raised questions over the financial strain caused by delayed government payments to contractors, particularly those who have already completed works but are awaiting bills to be cleared.

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In its letter, the association said officials should immediately initiate an inquiry into Devkate’s death and take action against those found responsible. It warned that failure to do so would leave contractors with no option but to launch an agitation.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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