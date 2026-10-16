Rs 2.34 lakh crore liabilities: India’s richest civic body turns to bonds for cash

With liabilities of Rs 2.34 crore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated an expression of interest (EoI) to appoint a debenture trustee to oversee the civic body’s proposed green municipal bonds issue, aimed at raising funds.

A debenture trustee is an independent financial intermediary appointed by a company issuing debentures or bonds to protect and represent the interests of the investors. Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by municipal corporations to raise capital for funding key public infrastructure projects.

The civic body’s move comes at a time when it is reeling under a liability of Rs 2.34 lakh crore owing to the large-scale infrastructure projects it took up. The size of the infrastructure projects is two and a half times more than BMC’s annual 2026-27 budget.