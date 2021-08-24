Mumbai: Rs 183 crore spent on Seven Hills Hospital which treated over 25,000 Covid patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent Rs 182 crore on Covid-19 related arrangement at Seven Hills Hospital in the last one year. So far, the hospital has treated more than 25,000 covid-19 patients.

Management of Seven Hills Hospital at Marol was in dispute with BMC as there was violation of clauses of lease deed. However, after the outbreak of COovid-19, civic body started its first quarantine center at Seven Hills Hospital. According to the BMC data, from March 2020 to December 2020, the BMC spent Rs 118.65 crore and January 2021 to March 2021 another Rs 63.93 crore was spent on creating and maintaining COVID-19 treatment related facilities.

Overall the BMC has spent more than Rs 2000 crore on Covid-19. Officials said that now the major part of expenditure will be for operation and maintenance of COVID-19 facilities created from April, 2020.