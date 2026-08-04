Rs 18 crore missing every year? Siddhivinayak Temple Trust asked to explain

Trust says it flagged donation irregularities and sought an audit in May, months before Raj Thackeray's Rs 18-crore theft claim. Nine people have been arrested so far.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiAug 4, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Rs 18 crore missing every year? Siddhivinayak Temple Trust asked to explainSada Sarvankar, Chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, addresses reporters and media to ₹18 crore annual donation scam. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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The Maharashtra Law and Judiciary Department has sought a detailed financial report from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust amid a political storm triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s allegation that donations worth Rs 18 crore are being siphoned off from Mumbai’s iconic temple every year. The Trust, however, maintained that the department’s move was initiated on its own request for a comprehensive audit submitted in May, months before the allegations surfaced.

“The Law and Judiciary Department has asked the trust administration to submit a report. Based on that report, the state government will decide the further course of action,” trustee Rahul Londhe said on Monday.

The development comes after Raj Thackeray, speaking at the 20th anniversary programme of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) on August 1, claimed that a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that Rs 18 crore was being stolen from the temple every year.

Rejecting the allegation, the Trust said no such letter had been written to Shinde. Instead, it said the trustees had approached the Law and Judiciary Department in May 2026 seeking a comprehensive audit of donations received by the temple.

Rs 18 crore missing every year? Siddhivinayak Temple Trust asked to explain Siddhivinayak Temple. (Express photo)

Trust president and Minister of State Sada Sarvankar said it was the trustees themselves who first alerted authorities after noticing discrepancies in donation collections.

“I approached the Anti Corruption Bureau and its chief Vishwas Nangre Patil with a complaint, following which officers were deployed at the temple,” Sarvankar said.

According to the Trust, one temple employee, Rajendra Pendurkar, was arrested for allegedly stealing donation money, following which eight more accused were arrested in March. Sarvankar alleged that all the accused have links with Shiv Sena (UBT), a claim the party has not responded to.

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The alleged theft first came to light on March 20 after temple authorities noticed cash missing from a donation box.

Initially, the Dadar police registered an FIR for the theft of Rs 10,000. During the investigation, police said they recovered Rs 80,000.

Investigators said CCTV footage showed individuals repeatedly removing cash from a small donation box over a period of around 10 days.

Police arrested eight persons in the case and have filed a chargesheet. All the accused are currently out on bail.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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