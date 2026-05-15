Businessman arrested, BMC assistant commissioner booked for duping actor Javed Jaffrey’s wife Habiba

In her complaint, Habiba said Patil allegedly informed her about a lucrative investment opportunity linked to a Bandra redevelopment project and advised her to route investments through Patel. (Photo: Instagram/Javed Jaffrey)

The Mumbai police Thursday arrested businessman Nishit Patel and named BMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil as an accused in a Rs 16-crore cheating case filed by Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey’s wife, Habiba.

Patel was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till May 19.

“While Patel has been arrested, we are on the lookout for the other accused, including Patil,” a police officer said, adding that investigators are probing whether other influential persons had also invested money in the Bandra project promoted by the accused.

Incidentally, Patil had been sent on compulsory leave for a month in November last year over allegations of “improper investment” in the same Bandra project, charges he had denied at the time.