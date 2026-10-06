Maharashtra Cyber has busted an inter-state network in which a medical representative, acting as a link between pharmaceutical companies and doctors, hacked into the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) website and changed records of certain applicants to enable them to practise as doctors. Investigators also suspect that exam websites of other states may have been targeted similarly.
The applicants, whose details were changed, were students who obtained MBBS degrees abroad but had not cleared the qualifying exams – the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) – required to practise as doctors in India.
Investigators suspect the applicants paid lakhs to the accused to manipulate the MMC records into showing that they had passed the examination.
The MMC approached the Maharashtra Cyber police station after detecting unauthorised access to their systems and database.
During the investigation, Maharashtra Cyber found that certain foreign medical graduates who had not qualified the mandatory FMGE Screening Test also had medical registration certificates, as the MMC site showed they had cleared it.
The agency then identified three accused allegedly involved in the fraudulent activity.
The two accused have been identified as Varun Akhade (28) and Sanket Unhale (26), who studied in the Philippines after allegedly failing to qualify in the required local examination, Maharashtra Cyber SP Ajay Kumar Bansal said.
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Further investigation led Maharashtra Cyber to apprehend another person, identified as Rahul Patil, suspected to be a key operative of the inter-state gang involved in the generation and procurement of the forged documents.
He charged anywhere between Rs 15-25 lakhs per applicant.
An official said, “We are checking if the records of any more accused have been manipulated in the MMC database. We are also checking if the accused had manipulated the database of other state medical council exams, as we have found some data of persons from other states who had paid him money. More arrests are likely in the case.”
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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