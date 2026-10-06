Rs 15 lakh to be doctor: Man hacks into medical records to help unqualified people practice

The MMC approached the Maharashtra Cyber police station after detecting unauthorised access to their systems and database. (AI generated image for representation)

Maharashtra Cyber has busted an inter-state network in which a medical representative, acting as a link between pharmaceutical companies and doctors, hacked into the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) website and changed records of certain applicants to enable them to practise as doctors. Investigators also suspect that exam websites of other states may have been targeted similarly.

The applicants, whose details were changed, were students who obtained MBBS degrees abroad but had not cleared the qualifying exams – the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) – required to practise as doctors in India.

Investigators suspect the applicants paid lakhs to the accused to manipulate the MMC records into showing that they had passed the examination.