Rs 1,100-cr aid for govt schools in Maharashtra

The Cabinet on Tuesday announced financial aid worth Rs 1,100 crore for government-owned primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. In all, 6,010 schools, having 14,862 classrooms, are set to benefit.

A statement from the CMO said 63,338 teachers and non-teaching staffers will benefit from this decision.

While 228 schools receiving 20 per cent subsidy will now be given 40 per cent subsidy, 2,009 schools receiving 40 per cent subsidy will get 60 per cent subsidy. Also, 20 per cent subsidy will be given to 3,122 new schools, which are eligible for subsidy.

Meanwhile, the government approved a 60 per cent hike in subsidy given to public libraries, estimated to cost Rs 66.49 crore. This is the first time since 2012 that the government has announced a hike in the subsidy to public libraries to “promote the culture of reading in today’s times”, the statement said.