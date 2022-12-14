scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Rs 1,100-cr aid for govt schools in Maharashtra

A statement from the CMO said 63,338 teachers and non-teaching staffers will benefit from this decision.

Meanwhile, the government approved a 60 per cent hike in subsidy given to public libraries, estimated to cost Rs 66.49 crore. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Cabinet on Tuesday announced financial aid worth Rs 1,100 crore for government-owned primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. In all, 6,010 schools, having 14,862 classrooms, are set to benefit.

A statement from the CMO said 63,338 teachers and non-teaching staffers will benefit from this decision.

While 228 schools receiving 20 per cent subsidy will now be given 40 per cent subsidy, 2,009 schools receiving 40 per cent subsidy will get 60 per cent subsidy. Also, 20 per cent subsidy will be given to 3,122 new schools, which are eligible for subsidy.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the government approved a 60 per cent hike in subsidy given to public libraries, estimated to cost Rs 66.49 crore. This is the first time since 2012 that the government has announced a hike in the subsidy to public libraries to “promote the culture of reading in today’s times”, the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:47:25 am
Next Story

Maharashtra Cabinet clears amendments in Acts linked to home, labour depts for ease of doing business

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close