Rs 10 crore assistance for 865 villages sharing border with Karnataka

CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance various institutions in 865 villages on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday. The funds will be given to public and education, social, charitable and cultural institutions and the amount will be drawn from the Chief Minister’s Charitable Donation Fund.

The statement issued by the CM’s Office said, “In the recent meeting held at the Sahyadri guest house on the border issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had given instructions regarding financial assistance from Maharashtra to Marathi brothers and organisations in the border area according to a government decision issued on Thursday.”

An amount of Rs 10 crore will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Charitable Fund during the financial year 2023-24 for the purpose.

The move comes after the decades old Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute stirred up again this week.

Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government won’t allow an inch of land from the state to go to Karnataka.

The strong reaction came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement in Bengaluru on Tuesday that his government was seriously considering claiming 40 villages in Jat taluka of Sangli district in Maharashtra.