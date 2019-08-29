Mumbai: RPF jawans to wear GPS inbuilt Jio tags to track their movement while on duty

In order to ensure the safety of commuters and that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans are doing their jobs, officials will track their movement by giving them GPS inbuilt Jio tags, which the jawans will be required to wear on their hand.

Advertising

On the Central Railway (CR), the RPF division is vast and extends till Igatpuri Lonavala. Many cases have been found in the past where RPF jawans are not at the spot where they are supposed to be.

Currently, more than 50 lakh commuters travel on the CR daily. For their safety, more than 1,500 RPF jawans are on duty.

A senior officer of the RPF said, “The aim behind giving Jio tags to the jawans is to help in their location and track their movement and activities.”

According to officials, the Jio tag will have Geographical Positioning Systems.

A senior official said that the only problem will be faced in the ghat section, where there is lack of a strong network. He added that a solution for this is currently being worked upon.