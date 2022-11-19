Routes to avoid: Train services to be affected during 27-hour mega block

The movement of long-distance and local trains in Mumbai will be affected as the Central Railway gears up for a 27-hour mega block during the last leg of the demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line, starting 11 pm on Saturday night.

The block on the Up and Down Slow as well as Fast lines of CR will commence from 11 pm on Saturday (November 19) and continue till 4 pm on Sunday (November 20) i.e. for 17 hours. The block on Up and Down Harbour lines will start from 11 pm on Saturday and continue till 8 pm next day — 21 hours. The block on the yard lines will be on from 11 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Monday — 27 hours. The movement of long-distance and local trains in Mumbai will be affected. Train services will not be operational between Byculla and CSMT along the Central line — both slow and fast lines, and between Wadala Road and CSMT along the Harbour line.

Due to the special traffic block, several long-distance trains have also been cancelled and short-terminated at Pune, Dadar and Panvel junctions. Eighteen pairs of Mail Express trains have been cancelled — 35 Down and 33 Up Express trains will have short termination or short origination at Dadar, Panvel, Nasik, and Pune stations.

Besides, AC train services will not be operational on Sunday. However, the CR has requested the municipal corporation to run adequate buses during the block period in affected areas. It has also made a provision for adequate refund counters at major junctions and stations for the convenience of commuters; and help desks will be opened for guiding them.