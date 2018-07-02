‘Route elevated corridor through Eastern Express Highway’: Ghatkopar residents demand change in Metro 4 alignment

Residents of 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East stage a protest against the route of Metro 4 on Sunday. Amit Chakravarty Residents of 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East stage a protest against the route of Metro 4 on Sunday. Amit Chakravarty

Residents of Ghatkopar East and members of the Ghatkopar People’s Forum (GPF) held a protest on the 90 Feet Road to demand a partial change in the alignment of Metro 4. The residents want the elevated corridor to be routed through the Eastern Express Highway instead of the 90 Feet Road.

“Projects of this size should be constructed considering the development of at least 30-40 years. The entire Ghatkopar area is congested and this road is the only one that is relatively less crowded. It is an important road for entry/exit to Ghatkopar. If they are to construct the metro here, this will also become congested,” said Sunilbhai Joisar, co-convener, GPF and committee member of the Garodia Nagar Welfare Federation.

According to Joisar, the area is congested and the redevelopment of old buildings is likely to increase congestion. “The roads have been widened and there are no footpaths left. Old buildings are turning into skyscrapers, and more people are coming into the area. The road is not wide enough to accommodate a metro as well,” he added. The residents want the alignment of the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali corridor to be changed from Amar Mahal junction to Laxmi Nagar. Residents also feel that the construction of stations on the road will block light and ventilation to the houses on both sides of the road.

“The road width is so little that the stations will be touching homes on both sides of the road, preventing sunlight and air from entering houses,” said Satyam Bhayani, a GP member GPF. According to Bhayani, the change in alignment will also benefit more people. “If the metro is to pass through the Eastern Express Highway, people from Chheda Nagar, Kamraj Nagar and Ramabai Nagar will also benefit. This will make the metro more viable. Anyway, this is how the metro was originally planned,” he said.

Pravin Chheda, former Ghatkopar Corporator, who also took part in the protest, said, “We have written to the Chief Minister and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to press for our demands. We hope that they return to the original plan and not construct the Metro corridor on the 90 Feet Road.”

