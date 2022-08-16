scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Rotary India members receive message offering data of other members, hacking plaint filed

The private software company, which is in charge of protecting data, approached the police with a written complaint this month, following which an FIR was registered on August 12 with the Kasarwadavli police in Thane.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 8:41:17 pm
Coronavirus cases, Rotary Club of Mumbai, fight against Covid, Mumbai news, Indian express newsBy August 8, many more members contacted the complainant and said they received similar messages too.

Some miscreants hacked into the website of Rotary India club and sent messages to its members saying they are in possession of their personal data and will sell them for Rs 20,000.

The private software company, which is in charge of protecting data, approached the police with a written complaint this month, following which an FIR was registered on August 12 with the Kasarwadavli police in Thane.

The complainant told the police that his company has been providing data protection service to Rotary India since 2014 and several important people in the country are members of this club.

As per the complaint filed on July 28, the complainant received a phone call from Gujarat from one of the members of the club who said he received an email from a hacker. The email filled with grammatical errors read, “Data of 1,00,000 Members of Rotsry India for sale at Rs.19,999/-only.Detsils include Membars Name Mobile Number Email id Business Classification Date of birt,Wedding Date Email id Business Classification Dats of birth Wedding Date Address etc.Hurry Limited period Offer.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Later, some other members received a similar WhatsApp message from a couple of unknown mobile numbers. The complainant said he tried to communicate with the hacker on email and the two phone numbers but got no reply.

By August 8, many more members contacted the complainant and said they received similar messages too. Based on a flurry of complaints, the complainant suspected that his software may have been hacked to leak the data and decided to approach the police with a complaint.

More from Mumbai

The Kasarwadavli police refused to comment on the matter. Responding to a phone call provided by Rotary India on their website, a person said a senior person from the organisation will call back but no comments were received till the time of filing the story.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 08:41:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Once burnt, twice shy: What the BJP silence on Rushdie attack tells us
Once burnt, twice shy: What the BJP silence on Rushdie attack tells us
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court
AIFF suspension

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement