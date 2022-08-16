Rotary India members receive message offering data of other members, hacking plaint filed

August 16, 2022 8:41:17 pm
Some miscreants hacked into the website of Rotary India club and sent messages to its members saying they are in possession of their personal data and will sell them for Rs 20,000.
The private software company, which is in charge of protecting data, approached the police with a written complaint this month, following which an FIR was registered on August 12 with the Kasarwadavli police in Thane.
The complainant told the police that his company has been providing data protection service to Rotary India since 2014 and several important people in the country are members of this club.
As per the complaint filed on July 28, the complainant received a phone call from Gujarat from one of the members of the club who said he received an email from a hacker. The email filled with grammatical errors read, “Data of 1,00,000 Members of Rotsry India for sale at Rs.19,999/-only.Detsils include Membars Name Mobile Number Email id Business Classification Date of birt,Wedding Date Email id Business Classification Dats of birth Wedding Date Address etc.Hurry Limited period Offer.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Later, some other members received a similar WhatsApp message from a couple of unknown mobile numbers. The complainant said he tried to communicate with the hacker on email and the two phone numbers but got no reply.
By August 8, many more members contacted the complainant and said they received similar messages too. Based on a flurry of complaints, the complainant suspected that his software may have been hacked to leak the data and decided to approach the police with a complaint.
The Kasarwadavli police refused to comment on the matter. Responding to a phone call provided by Rotary India on their website, a person said a senior person from the organisation will call back but no comments were received till the time of filing the story.
