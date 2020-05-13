Rotary Club of Bombay Feeds over 1 mn people

Along with Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova, the BMC, the police and other NGOs, the club has been distributing meals regularly. Along with Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova, the BMC, the police and other NGOs, the club has been distributing meals regularly.

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) has served meals to more than one million migrant labourers, daily wage earners and homeless people affected by the lockdown. Along with Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova, the BMC, the police and other NGOs, the club has been distributing meals regularly. It had joined the fight against the pandemic end-March and has since donated medical equipment, like ventilators, PPE and dialysis equipment, worth Rs1.8 crore; groceries worth Rs 10 lakh; and installed over 10 handwashing stations in public areas, mostly in Palghar district. It has also initiated a helpline with trained volunteers in several languages.RCB president Preeti Mehta said the club has been generating funds through donations by its members. “So far, the RCB has collected nearly Rs 4.25 crore. It seems that the (pandemic) situation in Mumbai will continue for a longer period than other states, and we want our endeavours to continue,” Mehta said.

