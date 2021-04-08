Roshan-Ranaut fake email, copyright violation cases under Waze transferred

Investigations into actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut fake email case and a copyright violation matter, which were being investigated by suspended Assistant Mumbai Police Inspector Sachin Waze-led Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), were on Wednesday transferred to the cyber unit and unit IX of the Crime Branch, respectively.

A senior IPS officer on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development.

Sources said that investigation into the fake email case was initially being investigated by the cyber department. The case was registered on May 23, 2016, against unidentified persons under sections 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. However, the case changed hands last December after Roshan’s lawyers submitted an application to the Mumbai Police commissioner.

“The probe was then handed over to Waze. But now it is back with the cyber unit,” said an officer.

The second case, in which a CEO of Maha Movie television channel was arrested by the CIU for copyright violation has been transferred to the Crime Branch unit IX of Bandra.

Maha Movie and Box Cinema, which are among the channels named in the TRP manipulation case, were accused of airing five films – Jadugar, Laawaris, Zanjeer, Mohabbat ke Dushman and Muqaddar ka Sikandar – between June 10 and November 10, 2020, without seeking appropriate permission from the filmmakers. Prakash Mehra is the sole copyright holder of these films, whose son Puneet had filed a complaint of copyright violation at Juhu police station last October. Subsequently, two persons – Raju Khan and Ghanshyam Suraj Giri – were arrested for allegedly supplying prints of Zanjeer to Box Cinema.