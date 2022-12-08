Ropeway connecting Gorai & Pagoda to Metro 2A put on hold

A ropeway project, connecting Gorai and Pagoda to the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 2A (DN Nagar to Dahisar), has been put on hold for now by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The MMRDA is the nodal agency for all elevated Metro corridors, including the ropeway project. At present, people have to take a ferry boat to reach Gorai and Pagoda.

“The ropeway project has been kept on the back burner,” said an official from MMRDA on Wednesday. The MMRDA had in February 2020 floated a tender for the 7.2-km ropeway, planned from Mahavir Nagar Metro station to Pagoda and from Pagoda to Gorai, having eight stations. The project was expected to cost around Rs 568 crore. However, the MMRDA did not receive any response to its tender. It again issued a tender in August 2020 with two bidders showing interest. However, due to the project not being financially viable, the tender was cancelled in March this year. “The MMRDA was supposed to call for fresh tenders but the ropeway plan has now been kept on hold,” said the official. Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, an activist who runs a NGO, welcomed the move. “Nowhere in the world is a ropeway used as lastmile connectivity. It is more of a mode of transport for tourists.”

“Instead, we had suggested that Metro Line 9, which goes till Rai village (last station), should be extended further till Uttan Village via Gorai. This will provide direct connectivity to the Metro corridor,” Pimenta added.