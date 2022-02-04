Rope gives way, 2 die as they climb down peak on Katarwadi mountain

A 35-year-old trek trainer and his 22-year-old nephew, who were leading a group of 14 minors, died while climbing down a peak locally called Shivarat Shendi or Thumbs up peak on Katarwadi mountain in Nashik district on Wednesday evening. The police said the rope they were using to climb down gave way, and they fell to their death. Another man, who was assisting the duo, and the minors, comprising eight girls and six boys, were safe.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm when the group led by Anil Wagh and his nephew Mayur Mhaske was climbing down the Thumbs up peak, a name given to the approximately 120-feet-tall peak because of its shape of a thumb.

Wagh, a trek and Karate trainer from Savedi in Ahmednagar, ran Indraprasht trek group. The group of minors had come from Ahmednagar city.

They climbed the approximately 300 metres Katarwadi mountain and then the Thumbs up peak with the help of ropes attached to the slope using nails and climbed down as well. “Wagh and Mhaske, while climbing down, were also removing the nail to detach the rope and something went wrong and the rope gave way. The duo fell down and suffered several injuries. It’s not clear from what height they fell,” said senior inspector Sameer Baravkar from Chandwad police station.

Katarwadi villagers helped the trekkers and police bring the duo down. They were rushed to Manmad sub district hospital but were declared dead on admission.

“There are several mountains, hills and forts here. Trekkers keep coming here but they do not inform us. This seems to be the first fatal accident here. The rocks have gotten old on the peak and so the nail may have slipped out,” said a police officer.

Wagh is survived by his mother, wife and two children. His nephew Mhaske is from Dahigaon in Ahmednagar and was unmarried. The police said a case of accidental death was registered. As all minors are safe no case is made out, the police said.