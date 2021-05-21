Root of fertiliser price rise lies in policies of UPA govt, says BJP’s Patil

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday blamed the previous UPA government at the Centre for rise in fertiliser prices, insisting that although the prices have soared due to hike in international market, its origin lies in inherent flaws in the policy evolved during the Congress-led coalition before 2014.

“In 2010, then prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had taken the decision to reduce the subsidies on chemical fertilisers and allowed companies to determine the prices of fertilisers in the open market,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said.

Highlighting the Rs 14,775 crore subsidies on fertilisers sanctioned by the Centre on Wednesday, Patil said, “The subsidies will take the additional financial burden away from farmers. The farmers will get fertilisers at same price as last year.”

The BJP president said rise in fertiliser prices in the country was inevitable after rates soared in the international markets.

“The increase in rates of phosphoric acid, ammonia etc in the international market led the fertiliser companies in India to hike the prices here,” he added.

He also attacked the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for holding protests against the price rise even before the Centre could announce the subsidy on fertilisers.

“Now, when Modi has announced huge subsidies on fertilisers and taken away the additional burden from farmers, Congress and NCP should appreciate the Centre,” Patil said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on Wednesday announced that the central government will offer a 140% increase in subsidy on fertilisers to help counter price rise in the international market.