Root cause of distress felt by society was BJP’s agenda to divide Indians, says Rahul

EXPRESSING GRATITUDE for the support extended to the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the state, while maintaining that the root cause of distress felt by various sections of the society was “BJP’s agenda to divide Indians”.

Stating that Congress leaders have listened to farmers, youths and others, who spoke about the problems they face – including inflation, unemployment and the struggle of tribals for their rights – Rahul wrote: “The root cause of this distress is the BJP govt’s actions, which concentrates wealth and power in the hands of a few. It is worsened by its agenda of dividing Indians against each other using culture, religion, caste and language.”

Maintaining that standing against this agenda of the BJP is Maharashtra’s rich progressive tradition, the letter added, “It remains vibrant, with several dedicated civil society organisations and forward-thinking artists from the literary, cultural and film spheres. We are grateful for their whole-hearted support to the yatra and for enriching our understanding and imagination.”

“We are very grateful for the overwhelming response of the people of Maharashtra – from the large crowds who walked with us every morning despite the cold, to the lakhs who attended our public rallies in Nanded and Shegaon. Large numbers of women and youth joined us, which was especially heartening,” the message said.