Activist Rona Wilson’s phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic report

AN ANALYSIS by an external forensics firm has claimed that the phone of activist Rona Wilson, arrested in 2018 in the Elgaar Parishad case, was “infiltrated” with Pegasus spyware before his arrest.

The recent report by the US-based Arsenal Consulting claims that two backups of an Apple iPhone belonging to Wilson had digital traces showing infection by the Pegasus surveillance tool, a Washington Post report has stated.

According to the Washington Post report, the backups of Wilson’s phone were provided to the forensic firm at the request of his defence team. “It (the report) has legal consequences on the case. So, appropriate action will be taken in due course,” senior counsel Indira Jaising, who represents Wilson, said.

In February, Wilson had approached the Bombay High Court with a previous Arsenal Consulting report that concluded “incriminating evidence” found by investigators in his laptop were “planted”. The malware was allegedly planted on his laptop through an email on June 13, 2016, two years before his arrest on June 6, 2018, Wilson’s petition had said. The forensic report prepared then had said that “incriminating letters” found in his laptop were introduced through malware planted by a hacker.

The Pune Police, in July, opposed Wilson’s petition, which sought quashing of the chargesheet filed against him while stating that the charges were based on material that was allegedly planted on his electronic devices. The Pune Police said the forensic report of the US-based consultancy was not a part of the chargesheet and can be looked into by the trial court and need not be currently dealt with by the High Court.

The court has been hearing Wilson’s writ petition that referred to a report by the digital forensics consulting company, Arsenal Consulting. The report concluded that Wilson’s computer was “infected with malware”.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the Elgaar Parishad case probe in January 2020, opposed Wilson’s plea along with co-accused Shoma Sen’s petition seeking similar reliefs, by “stoutly” denying the allegations and stated in its affidavit that the allegations levelled by petitioners against the central probe agency over “planting documents in his laptop” were “uncalled for”.

The Pune Police had relied on documents found on Wilson’s laptop, claiming that he and co-accused were members of banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had led to the violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018 killing one person.

The Pune Police and subsequently the NIA arrested 16 persons including lawyers and activists, claiming that they were involved in the violence and other illegal activities.

Along with Wilson, other accused have raised the issue of evidence being “planted” against them in the case. The NIA, in April, told a special court that the forensic report was “not authenticated”. Arsenal’s previous forensic report on Wilson’s laptop was submitted to the special court as part of the bail hearing for academic Anand Teltumbde. The NIA, through its special public prosecutor, told the court that the reliability of its source was not known, hence it could not be relied upon.

Among the 16 accused arrested by the agencies in the Elgaar Parishad case, Telugu poet Varavara Rao is currently out on medical bail and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was granted default bail by the High Court earlier this month. The Jharkhand-based tribal rights activist, Father Stan Swamy, recently died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai even as his medical bail plea was pending in the court. Other accused have been in jail.