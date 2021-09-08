Rona Wilson gets bail to attend father’s death rituals

Activist Rona Wilson, jailed in connection to the Elgaar Parishad case, was on Tuesday granted bail by a court for 14 days to attend rituals following his father’s death on August 18.

Earlier this month, Wilson had sought temporary bail to go to his home in Kerala to attend a mass organised for the 30th-day ritual following his father’s death.

The NIA had opposed the plea stating that another family member can perform the same.

Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar on Tuesday allowed the plea for two weeks with certain conditions. Wilson was arrested in 2018 in the Elgaar Parishad case.