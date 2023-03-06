Role of data crucial for taking country’s economy to 5 trillion dollars & state’s to 1 trillion dollar: Fadnavis

Statistics is an important tool to identify the direction and methodology of planning, said Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also looks after the state finance and planning departments. He was speaking at the unveiling of Loksatta District Index.

“Digitisation leads to the collection of ample data which can be analysed by experts and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The process, if based on statistics, gives us useful and objective results,” said Fadnavis. He added that districts with good index should be congratulated but policy needs to be fixed for those which lag behind. “The Centre has created the concept of aspirational districts where developmental programmes have been planned on factors such as nutrition, health and education which are lacking. We have now identified tehsil as a unit. But at the same time if decentralisation of resources does not take place, then the aim of development cannot be achieved,” he said.

He said that the national census might take place next year as it could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The accuracy of data is also important. Presently, all government schemes are based on 2011 surveys which have major faults in state-related statistics. It is impossible to achieve the aim with such mistakes,” he said, adding that data is of extreme importance at a time when the aim is to take the country’s economy to five trillion dollars and state’s to one trillion dollar. “As we will be getting new data from upcoming census and other surveys, the analysis of that data will help in undertaking policy decisions for development and the state government has formed MITRA on the lines of Niti Aayog for the same,” he said.

“At present we identify fixed criterion to prepare the district planning draft. We will have to change that now. We must take into consideration aspirational districts, their capacity or their strong sides while finalising the draft for developmental planning,” he said, adding that drafts to attract financial investments in districts must also be considered.

Claiming that raising funds for infrastructure projects is not a difficult task if planning, government permission and land acquisition is in order, Fadnavis cited the example of the Nagpur-Mumbai super expressway, which was built at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore. Pointing out increased connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the deputy CM said that Navi Mumbai is developing capacity to host 65 per cent of data centres.

Fadnavis said that the Loksatta District Index is an important tool which can be used to prepare district planning policy or draft.

Dr Rajiv Karandikar, president, National Statistical Commission, said that India had identified the importance of data in time. “Indian Statistical Institute is in existence for the last 90 years and it was where the second five-year plan of the Planning Commission was designed. The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a big supporter of the Indian Statistical Institute as statistics was the base of the country’s industrialisation,” he said.

According to Karandikar, the economic liberalisation in 1991 made people realise the importance of statistics and data. “Data tells us what needs to be done in case the district index is not good. Data helps in taking decisions. Whether it is a science or not can be debated but it has been proven that this is important for society and development,” he said.

Karandikar said that the government must give attention to districts found at the bottom of the index and efforts should be taken to ensure how those are developed.

Dr Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said that such indices are important to measure the development and plan for future. “We have tried to ensure to make Loksatta District Index as scientific and accurate as possible. The report is prepared using information available in public domain. It has four dimensions, economics, social and infrastructure. The fourth is social capital,” he said.

Ranade said that as this initiative continues it will give a real picture of a particular time as well as periodic changes. “This will be useful for creating an inclusive planning draft for state’s development. Other states should also follow the same,” he said.