Rohit Shetty firing: 4 detained from Pune, account linked to ‘Bishnoi gang aide’ claims responsibility, threatens Bollywood to ‘fall in line’

Meanwhile, a social media account claiming to belong to gangster Lawrency Bishnoi’s aide Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, and Aarzo Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the firing and threatened others in Bollywood “to fall in line”.
A senior officer said, “We have detained four people who are being brought to the city. As of now, there is no clarity on their role or any other details regarding their background.”
Sources, however, said that five people were initially picked up and are all in their early twenties. They were suspected to be involved in the firing, following which they fled to Pune in a vehicle, said sources
“Based on CCTV footage, they were tracked to Pune, following which they were detained,” the officer said. They are likely to be placed under arrest once they are brought to the city, a source said. The officer said that the police had received no complaint from Shetty about any threat from any gang.
Meanwhile, a social media account titled Shubham Lonker Aarzo Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing. The post on Facebook read, “Ram Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali to all brothers. Today, we, Shubham Lonkar, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer and Harman Shandu, take responsibility for the firing at film director Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai. We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand.”
The post further threatened that this was just a trailer and that if he didn’t listen, the next bullets would be “into his chest”. It further threatened the Bollywood industry.
“Mend your ways or your condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s. To those we have called – fall in line or you will run out of places to hide.” The post ends, saying, “There was only one, there is only one, and there will be only one – Lawrence Bishnoi Group.”
A source said the post appears to be from the gang, as it follows a similar modus operandi to past incidents. “They put up a post on a social media platform, delete it immediately and then circulate its screenshot on social media. This ensures we do not get the URL of the post using which we could trace the location from where it is uploaded,” the officer said.
An officer claimed that in the past few months, they have not received complaints from anyone in Bollywood about receiving threat calls from the Bishnoi gang.
