Rohit Shetty firing: 4 detained from Pune, account linked to ‘Bishnoi gang aide’ claims responsibility, threatens Bollywood to ‘fall in line’

The Mumbai police have detained four people in connection with the firing outside the bungalow of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty in Juhu in the early hours of Sunday. The four are being brought to the city, following which they are likely to be placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, a social media account claiming to belong to gangster Lawrency Bishnoi’s aide Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, and Aarzo Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the firing and threatened others in Bollywood “to fall in line”.

A senior officer said, “We have detained four people who are being brought to the city. As of now, there is no clarity on their role or any other details regarding their background.”