Accused from Agra held in firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence

The Mumbai Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), has arrested an Agra-based man in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu.

The accused, Pradeep Kumar Ramsingh Jathav alias Gath, is the 15th person to be arrested in the case. Police said he was nabbed near Chhadami Math on the Agra–Etawah Road after nearly two months of pursuit, aided by technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. He has been booked for his alleged role in the conspiracy.

During interrogation, police said, Jathav told investigators that he had been following posts linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and was influenced by them. He allegedly took part in the planning and execution of the firing along with other associates.