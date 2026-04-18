Accused from Agra held in firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence

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The Mumbai Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), has arrested an Agra-based man in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu.
The accused, Pradeep Kumar Ramsingh Jathav alias Gath, is the 15th person to be arrested in the case. Police said he was nabbed near Chhadami Math on the Agra–Etawah Road after nearly two months of pursuit, aided by technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. He has been booked for his alleged role in the conspiracy.
During interrogation, police said, Jathav told investigators that he had been following posts linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and was influenced by them. He allegedly took part in the planning and execution of the firing along with other associates.
Last month, police had arrested another key accused from Agra, Golu Pandit alias Pradeep Sharma, identified as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the head of its ‘Agra module’. He was apprehended near his village when he had returned to meet a family member. Investigators said Pandit facilitated contact between the main shooter Deepak Sharma and alleged conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, and played a crucial role in the plot.
So far, the Crime Branch has arrested 15 accused from Agra, Pune and Haryana. According to officials, the attack was meticulously planned. Sharma and an associate conducted multiple recce visits outside Shetty’s residence before the incident on February 1. He reached Mumbai on January 31 with accomplices Sonu Thakur and Vishnu Kushwaha.
After consuming alcohol, Sharma allegedly rode to the filmmaker’s residence and fired five rounds, while his associates stayed back. Sonu was reportedly stationed near Juhu beach during the attack.
Investigators said Lonkar and Bishnoi had allegedly offered Rs 3 lakh to carry out the firing, though only an initial payment of Rs 50,000 was made. Sharma is believed to have accepted the contract due to financial distress. He also told police that he consumed alcohol before the attack out of fear.
Lonkar and Bishnoi remain wanted in the case. Police have recovered the pistol used in the firing.
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