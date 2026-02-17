How a CCTV grab unmasked ‘shooter’ in Rohit Shetty house firing case

In a region blanketed by thousands of surveillance cameras, it was a fleeting moment of overconfidence by Deepak Chandra, the alleged shooter in the Rohit Shetty firing case, that led to his arrest.

After carefully concealing his face during the shooting and throughout his escape across Mumbai, the alleged gunman briefly lowered his mask at Kalyan railway station, assuming he had put enough distance between himself and the crime. That single lapse, investigators said, gave the Mumbai Crime Branch the visual confirmation they needed to trace and identify him.

Sources said that while they were tracking the accused using CCTV network in the city and later railway platforms, it was one particular grab at Kalyan railway station from where Chandra and another accused took a long distance train for Bhopal that helped the police eventually nab him.