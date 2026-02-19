Rohit Shetty house firing: Debt drove main shooter to accept firing job, says police

Rohit Shetty (left), forensic team members and police officers investigating at the house where firing took place (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The main shooter, Deepak Sharma, arrested in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, has told investigators that he accepted the offer to open fire as he was burdened by debt and urgently needed money, police said.

During interrogation, Sharma claimed that he got scared before carrying out the attack and bought alcohol, which he consumed before going to Shetty’s residence to execute the crime.

Sharma, the eldest sibling in his family, has younger sisters. Last year, one of his sisters got married, following which he mortgaged his residence to secure a loan. Another sister, who got married three years ago, has been facing health issues and alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws, due to which she returned to live with her parents, a Crime Branch officer associated with the probe said.