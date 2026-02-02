Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence planned at least four months ago, shooter at large: police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence was planned at least four months in advance, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday after arresting four persons in connection with the case. Investigators found that the scooter used in the firing was purchased four months ago in Pune using funds allegedly sent by Shubham Lonkar, who has now been named as an accused.
Crime Branch teams are continuing their search for the main shooter, who remains unidentified. CCTV footage shows the shooter disposing of the scooter in the Vile Parle area after the incident.
According to the police, the scooter was purchased from Aman Marote, a resident of Karve Nagar on the outskirts of Pune. Officers said they are not certain whether Marote was aware that the vehicle would be used for a criminal act. Two of the four arrested accused were allegedly in contact with Lonkar, who is suspected to be operating from outside the country.
“Lonkar would call them on the Signal app and speak to them frequently. He had told them to arrange for the bike and had sent money to their bank accounts. Two of the other accused then took the bike to Mumbai where it was given to the main shooter who has not been identified as yet,” an officer said.
Police said the case bears the hallmark of the Bishnoi gang’s modus operandi, with individuals working in isolated cells. Those involved in procuring the vehicle have claimed they were unaware of the shooter’s identity.
Sources said CCTV footage shows the shooter riding the scooter to Vile Parle and parking it near the railway station. “He is seen going to the station but the last train had already gone. That is the last we have seen of him. We are trying to find out where he went from there,” the officer said.
The four arrested accused — Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23), and Aaditya Gayaki (19) — were produced before a court late Sunday night and remanded to police custody till February 5. Lonkar has also been named as a wanted accused in the case.
An officer said that with both Bishnoi brothers currently behind bars, Shubham Lonkar appears to be managing the gang’s operations from outside India, with the assistance of aides Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Goldy Dhillon. Police have been searching for Lonkar since the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, in which he was also named as a wanted accused.
