Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence planned at least four months ago, shooter at large: police

The firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence was planned at least four months in advance, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday after arresting four persons in connection with the case. Investigators found that the scooter used in the firing was purchased four months ago in Pune using funds allegedly sent by Shubham Lonkar, who has now been named as an accused.

Crime Branch teams are continuing their search for the main shooter, who remains unidentified. CCTV footage shows the shooter disposing of the scooter in the Vile Parle area after the incident.

According to the police, the scooter was purchased from Aman Marote, a resident of Karve Nagar on the outskirts of Pune. Officers said they are not certain whether Marote was aware that the vehicle would be used for a criminal act. Two of the four arrested accused were allegedly in contact with Lonkar, who is suspected to be operating from outside the country.