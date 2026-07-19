A voice of dissent in Pawar family, Rohit Pawar says no to delimitation bill

He also distanced himself from the stand announced by NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule where she said that the party would consider supporting the bill if it comes with 50 percent increase of seats in all the states.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJul 19, 2026 07:31 PM IST
Rohit PawarRohit Pawar added that this restructuring will be done solely to maintain power, without regard for geographical boundaries or constitutional frameworks, and the delimitation of constituencies in Assam is a perfect example of this. (File Photo)
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In a clear sign of dissent within the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and within the family of party Chief Sharad Pawar, party MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday expressed clear opposition to the delimitation bill.

He also distanced himself from the stand announced by NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule where she said that the party would consider supporting the bill if it comes with 50 percent increase of seats in all the states.

“The primary objective of the ruling party in the monsoon session of Parliament, starting tomorrow, is to ensure the passage of the ‘Delimitation Bill.’ To achieve this, they may entice states by promising a 50 percent increase in seats through sweet talk. However, if we fall into this trap of numbers and support the bill, the constituencies for the Lok Sabha and assembly will be manipulated for political gain, much like the ward restructuring in municipal elections,” said Pawar.

Signalling another break in the Opposition ranks ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP)’s working president and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said her party would consider supporting the Centre’s proposed delimitation Bill if it ensures a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats in all states.

Sule’s remarks came amid reports that sections of the NCP(SP)’s MPs and MLAs were increasingly pushing for a tie-up with the ruling BJP-led NDA.

Rohit added that this restructuring will be done solely to maintain power, without regard for geographical boundaries or constitutional frameworks, and the delimitation of constituencies in Assam is a perfect example of this.

“Since 2016, the BJP has already devised a strategy with the help of experienced former officials on how to manipulate constituencies to align their power equations. They are now merely waiting for this bill to be passed,” he claimed.

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Pawar added that until it happens, the BJP will play the facade of harmony with the opposition, dangle carrots of various promises, pretend to take the opposition into confidence, and talk about democracy; but once the bill is passed, they will brush aside the opposition as easily as flicking a fly off one’s body, and their authoritarian tendencies will resurface.

“Driven by this mindset, they are making aggressive preparations to attack the Constitution, with Delimitation on one side and SIR on the other. Everyone needs to think carefully about whether to foil this plot or to let it succeed by directly or indirectly supporting the bill,” he said.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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