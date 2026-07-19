A voice of dissent in Pawar family, Rohit Pawar says no to delimitation bill

Rohit Pawar added that this restructuring will be done solely to maintain power, without regard for geographical boundaries or constitutional frameworks, and the delimitation of constituencies in Assam is a perfect example of this. (File Photo)

In a clear sign of dissent within the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and within the family of party Chief Sharad Pawar, party MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday expressed clear opposition to the delimitation bill.

He also distanced himself from the stand announced by NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule where she said that the party would consider supporting the bill if it comes with 50 percent increase of seats in all the states.

“The primary objective of the ruling party in the monsoon session of Parliament, starting tomorrow, is to ensure the passage of the ‘Delimitation Bill.’ To achieve this, they may entice states by promising a 50 percent increase in seats through sweet talk. However, if we fall into this trap of numbers and support the bill, the constituencies for the Lok Sabha and assembly will be manipulated for political gain, much like the ward restructuring in municipal elections,” said Pawar.