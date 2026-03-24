Rohit Pawar files Zero FIR in Bengaluru over Ajit Pawar crash, alleges conspiracy

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has filed a Zero FIR in Bengaluru seeking a criminal probe into the January 28 aircraft crash in Baramati that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

A Zero FIR allows a police station to register a case for a cognisable offence irrespective of jurisdiction, ensuring immediate action before it is transferred to the appropriate police station.

The FIR, registered at the High Grounds police station on March 23, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal conspiracy, murder, culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, destruction of evidence and forgery.