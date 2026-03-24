Rohit Pawar files Zero FIR in Bengaluru over Ajit Pawar crash, alleges conspiracy

The FIR alleges “systematic violations” of aviation safety norms.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 24, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Rohit Pawar files Zero FIR in Bengaluru over Ajit Pawar crash, alleges conspiracyThe complaint flags alleged irregularities in flight operations (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has filed a Zero FIR in Bengaluru seeking a criminal probe into the January 28 aircraft crash in Baramati that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

A Zero FIR allows a police station to register a case for a cognisable offence irrespective of jurisdiction, ensuring immediate action before it is transferred to the appropriate police station.

The FIR, registered at the High Grounds police station on March 23, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal conspiracy, murder, culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, destruction of evidence and forgery.

Pawar moved the Bengaluru police after failing to get an FIR registered in Maharashtra, having earlier approached the Marine Drive and Baramati police stations. According to the complaint, Pune CID had limited its inquiry to an accidental death report, prompting the demand for a broader criminal investigation beyond the technical probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The FIR alleges “systematic violations” of aviation safety norms, falsification of records and gross negligence in aircraft maintenance and operations that “directly and foreseeably” led to the crash.

Also Read | Govt clubs Ajit Pawar plane crash with other subjects in Assembly debate

It cites a DGCA safety audit dated February 24, which reportedly found aircraft operated by VSR Company to be “not airworthy” and grounded them, but alleges that the company continued to deploy the aircraft commercially, endangering lives.

The complaint also flags alleged irregularities in flight operations, including a last-minute change in crew, the pilot’s decision to attempt landing in sub-minimum visibility, and a sudden switch from a safer runway to a more hazardous one without justification.

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“The pilot’s decision to proceed with landing under sub-minimum visibility conditions, and the failure of air traffic communications personnel to prevent it, constitute a prima facie violation of applicable VFR regulations,” it said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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