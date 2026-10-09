Can’t reach Delhi? Come to Pune, Rohit Pawar tells CJP protesters

Calling it a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, not just the students' fight, Pawar said, "Through our impenetrable unity, we will not rest until we force this thick-skinned system to yield." (File Photo)

With trains cancelled and restrictions in place in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday asked those unable to reach the capital to join the students’ protest he is leading in Pune instead.

The Ministry of Railways has cancelled mail and express trains due to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, calling it a precautionary measure against heavy road traffic near the stations. Two Rajdhani trains from Mumbai Central have been rescheduled by five hours, and the Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin express has been cancelled. Delhi Police has denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are in force in New Delhi district.