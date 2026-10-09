Can’t reach Delhi? Come to Pune, Rohit Pawar tells CJP protesters

With trains to two Delhi stations cancelled and Jantar Mantar under prohibitory orders, the NCP (SP) MLA asked stranded protesters to join the MPSC aspirants' agitation he is leading in Pune on Saturday and Sunday.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:32 PM IST
Calling it a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, not just the students' fight, Pawar said, "Through our impenetrable unity, we will not rest until we force this thick-skinned system to yield."Calling it a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, not just the students' fight, Pawar said, "Through our impenetrable unity, we will not rest until we force this thick-skinned system to yield." (File Photo)
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With trains cancelled and restrictions in place in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday asked those unable to reach the capital to join the students’ protest he is leading in Pune instead.

The Ministry of Railways has cancelled mail and express trains due to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, calling it a precautionary measure against heavy road traffic near the stations. Two Rajdhani trains from Mumbai Central have been rescheduled by five hours, and the Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin express has been cancelled. Delhi Police has denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are in force in New Delhi district.

Also Read | Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

“Let’s go to Pune! Even if Delhi is far away, the fight is right at our doorstep! Lakhs of youth and citizens from across the country have set off for the protest being held tomorrow in Delhi against the dictatorship of the Election Commission. However, scared of this public outrage, the government has cancelled the trains heading to Delhi! Though a fearful government has placed a ban on our travel, they cannot ban our thoughts. Because of this, thousands of citizens from Maharashtra, including Pune, have been stranded,” Pawar said.

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He said the fight would not stop. “For the past 9 days in Pune, MPSC students have been leading a historic satyagraha against this insensitive government and the MPSC chairperson for their just demands. Therefore, I make a heartfelt appeal to all citizens and today’s revolutionaries who could not go to the Delhi protest: no matter which field you belong to, consider this satyagraha of MPSC students in Pune as ‘Delhi’ itself for the next two days—tomorrow, Saturday (10th), and the day after, Sunday (11th)—and step into the movement with full force,” he said.

Calling it a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, not just the students’ fight, Pawar said, “Through our impenetrable unity, we will not rest until we force this thick-skinned system to yield.”

Pawar and other Opposition leaders have been protesting in Pune with Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants over alleged malpractices in government recruitment exams, demanding the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. The state government has said that as it is a constitutional post, it can only recommend Bhimanwar’s removal to the Governor and cannot take the decision itself.

◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pmDelhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all mails and express trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.Read the full story →
Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protestThe Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163Read the full story →

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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